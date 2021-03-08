Remarkable Women 2021: Cathy Galey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is once again proud to share local stories of Remarkable Women for 2021. We asked you, and you nominated women the make a difference in our community.

The second of four finalists we’ll introduce you to is Cathy Galey.

Cathy suffered a great loss in her life when her son died. It made her understand the importance of time. Time not only spent with loved ones, but also time spent helping others.

“My wife is there for anyone who needs an angel on earth…and I know the angels in heaven are smiling indeed. So if it sounds as though I’m boasting about my wife, it’s because Cathy Galey is my wife and my life,” wrote Dan Galey in a poem about his wife of nearly two decades.

He also believes this Remarkable Woman should be shared with other people. That’s something not exactly natural for Cathy.

“Sitting in front of the camera, I’m not really comfortable. I don’t feel like I want the spotlight on me,” said Cathy.

“She just needed a little recognition. A little time for her. And I told her, I says, “This is for you now. Don’t put any attention on any one else. This is for you this is your time,” said Dan on nominating her for Remarkable Women 2021.

For Cathy, time is one of the most important things in life.

“I just feel like more people could actually just take time, again, it’s not necessarily monetary, it’s your time a lot of places need,” said Cathy.

Cathy’s given her time to Relay for Life, Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, the SPCA and more.

“It’s the way that I was raised and I try to be a good Christian woman.”

Two of Cathy’s endeavors mean a little more for her heart, however. Cathy’s son, Joseph, was diagnosed at an early age with Cystic Fibrosis. He died at the age of 31.

Cathy helped support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She also found herself becoming an advocate for the Indiana Donor Network.

“I was on the committee to actually compose the questions and everything people would have when they came into the BMV, as to why to be an organ donor? And if they, you know, fearful to be an organ donor things like that.”

She’s personally seen the need for organ donation. Joseph was in need of a double lung transplant before he died.

“You know. I feel like it’s the gift of life that God has given us. And we can go on giving it after we’re gone.”

As far as being a Remarkable Women finalists, Cathy hopes her time and giving is recognized when she’s no longer around.

“When I’m gone, somebody can say, “Oh, well Cathy helped me do this, or I remember her for this, that’s the most important to me.”

Cathy recently retired and currently is a full-time caregiver to her 91-year-old mother.

