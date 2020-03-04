Wrapping up the mild winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Once the calendar changed over to March it also marked the end of Meteorological winter.

At the beginning of the winter season in early December the live doppler 15 fury storm team put out our thoughts on what was in store for winter in Fort Wayne. Here at WANE 15, our team predicted near or below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The past 3 months that make up our data keeping for the winter season, were all above-average. There were zero days with temperatures below zero at any time. All of this is a part of the 9th warmest winter on record in Fort Wayne with an average temperature 4.8° above average.

December, January, and February all finished with above-average temperatures

As for precipitation, which includes all types, 8.95″ were observed, which put us about 2″ above average.

This means the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm team prediction was half right and half wrong, we were correct about above-average precipitation, but missed on temperatures because the cold stretches we expected, due to surges of arctic air from the north not really panning out. Instead, our weather systems kept warmer than average air in place much of the time.

As for winter snow, with the milder temperatures, it was hard to come by. We were 10.1″ below average, it was the 34th least snowy on record. However, even though we are out of the official winter months for weather stats, we do see on average 4″ of snow in March.

