WATCHING WINTER LIVE – Enjoy the relative calm now because the long-range outlook shows winter weather’s return for much of the country. If models hold true, the high-pressure hold over the West will finally dissipate allowing for a blast of moisture to come in from the Northwest. Meanwhile winds out of the south are set to bring saturated air up from the Gulf and drop potentially heavy rain and/or snow across the eastern half of the U.S.

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and KFOR-TV Oklahoma City chief meteorologist Mike Morgan also discussed how the La Niña / El Niño weather patterns impact tornado production in Oklahoma, the drought conditions throughout the West and Southwest, and a few viewer-submitted science questions such as can it ever be so cold that it doesn’t snow. Check out video above.

