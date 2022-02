FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most common questions during and after a major snowfall is: “Where are the plow trucks?”

The City of Fort Wayne Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads. To clear them of snow, the city has established 18 snow routes.

Here are the Fort Wayne Street Department’s snow routes:

Fort Wayne snow routes map

Fort Wayne snow route 1 (Dupont Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 2 (Washington Center Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 3 (Maplecrest/Rothman area)

Fort Wayne snow route 4 (Goshen Avenue area)

Fort Wayne snow route 5 (St. Joe Center/Stelhorn Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 6 (Spring Street area)

Fort Wayne snow route 7 (North Anthony Boulevard area)

Fort Wayne snow route 8 (Snider High School area)

Fort Wayne snow route 9 (Maplecrest/Maysville area)

Fort Wayne snow route 10 (Ardmore Avenue area)

Fort Wayne snow route 11 (downtown area)

Fort Wayne snow route 12 (East Pontiac Street area)

Fort Wayne snow route 13 (Airport Expressway area)

Fort Wayne snow route 14 (Fairfield Avenue area)

Fort Wayne snow route 15 (West Paulding Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 16 (Hessen Cassel Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 17 (Illinois Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 18 (Aboite Center Road area)

For more information on Fort Wayne’s snow routes, visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.