Snow blankets Fort Wayne area, leading to pretty pictures and slick streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The area saw its first significant snowfall of the season Tuesday.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team said just under two inches fell in about 3 hours Tuesday afternoon.



Interstate 69 is shown from the Bass Road overpass Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.



Snow covers Lindenwood Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.







Fort Wayne dispatchers confirmed 16 crashes were reported in the city during the winter storm, many being slide-offs.

The Fort Wayne Street Department said it had trucks out on main thoroughfares to plow and salt.

“Although we expected more of a rain-snow mix today that wouldn’t stick to the roadways because of higher temperatures, the entire City of Fort Wayne Street Department fleet had been checked and were ready to hit the streets,” said Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus. “City trucks are out on the City’s main thoroughfares now and will continue to plow and salt those areas.”

INDOT, too, said in a tweet it had more than 30 trucks out across northeast Indiana.

We have more than 3⃣0⃣ #YellowTrucks out across the district right now. Crews are monitoring roads and treating as needed. Please slow down and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Please give our crews space to work as well! https://t.co/yKJ9Nmz5ts pic.twitter.com/IixgVvxnpX — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) December 28, 2021

The Fort Wayne International Airport confirmed that one one outbound flight to Chicago’s O’Hare had been canceled, and one inbound flight from O’Hare was canceled. An airport official said staff was doing a “great job” keeping the runway open.

The snow died down by 5 p.m. Most of Tuesday evening was expected to be dry.