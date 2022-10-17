FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a couple inches are likely.



Snow covered roads are slick and dangerous, so drive with caution, as you would do in the winter months. The snow is falling so rapidly, at times, that visibility on the roads is greatly reduced. If you live in one of the areas under the Winter Weather Advisory, you might want to think twice about heading out, if you don’t have to this evening.

Gusty winds continue and some tree limbs have already come down in some areas, as a result of the strong winds and the heavy, wet snow weighing down on the trees.

