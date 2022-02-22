FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team’s partners at Climate Central are sharing some interesting Fort Wayne climate facts about warming winter seasons over the past 50 years.

The data, based on an analyzing winter temperature data from 1969-70 to 2020-21, reveals that the winter season isn’t as cold as it used to be 50 years ago.

Of the 246 individual locations Climate Central studied, 98% of them (241 locations) had an increase in average winter temperatures and 84% (202 of 241) experienced warming of 2° or more.



Fort Wayne is included in that list of more significant winter warming. Over the past 5 decades, the city’s average winter temperature has risen 4°. Some other spots across the Great Lakes, like Milwaukee and Green Bay, have experienced average winter temp rises of about 6° as compared to 50 years ago.

Pretty much every part of the United States is experiencing a warmer winter now than 5 decades ago. The Great Lakes and the Northeast are experiencing the highest amounts of warming.



For most of the United States, not only is winter warming, but it’s warming faster than any other season. This is true for 38 of 49 states. Statewide data is not available for Hawaii, so it is not included.

Associate Director and Regional Climatologist for the Midwest Regional Climate Center Melissa Widhalm confirms this data. “…[I]t is true winter is warming at a faster pace than other seasons of the year and our winters are so important for so many different things whether we’re talking about recreation or specialty crops or our fruits getting ready for spring, the pests, and diseases that affect us.” Since warming winters can affect each of these different areas of life, it’s important to know potential changes could be coming.

Fort Wayne is among the 74% of locations studied that had at least 7 more days above average since 1970. In fact, the Fort Wayne data shows 11 more days above average now as compared to the past.

With all this warming going on, don’t think the bitter cold days are over. Climate Central reports that the likelihood of extreme cold conditions in a warming world is decreasing, but it is not zero. Some locations will still experience extreme cold or cold records—just not as cold or for as long as in the past.

While a warming climate in winter may sound like we just won’t have to bundle up as much, the impacts of warming winters over time are significant.

Widhalm adds, “If you’re maybe someone who isn’t very stable on the ice, if it’s dangerous for you to be shoveling snow, warming winters are a benefit, right? We’re not having as much of that severe condition. But, it comes with a lot of unintended consequences. So, while I might personally enjoy something a little bit more mild. I might enjoy some more rain than snow during those cold winter months. we have unintended consequences with our pests and diseases, how it affects agriculture, how it affects our economy. So, while we might personally like it, there’s a downside to it, too.”

For example, types of pesky, problematic insects, not typically found in this area may migrate here because they’ll still be able to survive with the higher temperatures. And, your favorite Midwest fruits and fruit products that incorporate apples and cherries might become harder to find. These crops need a minimum number of winter chill hours before fruit can develop during the spring and summer months.



It’s not just the warmth that’s taking aim at our apple and cherry trees (and many other types of trees, too). The spotted lanternfly, spotted last year in southern Indiana, could very well move northward into our area to cause numerous agricultural headaches and potential crop loss.