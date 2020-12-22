Will northeast Indiana see a white Christmas? It depends

It’s the most popular question during the most wonderful time of the year: ‘Will we have a White Christmas?’

Technically, as long as there is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day, it qualifies as a White Christmas. It doesn’t even have to snow on Christmas to count.

So will this Christmas be white as snow? It depends.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is tracking a slim chance. While rain Wednesday night will turn to snow early Thursday, the timing of the temperature drop and precipitation does not line up for substantial snow.

Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk is forecasting a light dusting of snow for Christmas Eve that would stick around on grassy surfaces for Christmas Day, though.

One thing is certain, Solarczyk said: Christmas will be frigid, with highs in the teens. That’s a far cry from the very mild 59 degrees we recorded last year.

So, how common are white Christmases in northeast Indiana?

Looking back at observations in Fort Wayne, we have a White Christmas about 40 percent of the time, with an average snow depth on Dec. 25 of 1.5 inches. The last time we had a White Christmas was in 2017, where there was 3 inches on the ground and an additional 0.3 of an inch of snow fell that day.