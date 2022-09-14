FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you thought the clear skies looked hazy on Wednesday, you would be correct. Wildfire smoke returned to the upper atmosphere above northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Wednesday. This is one of the rare times this year, if not the only time, substantial concentrations have been found above our area.

An approximate snapshot of the atmospheric smoke concentration late Wednesday can be found below. Note you can find a more detailed and up-to-date smoke and fire map by visiting this link.

The smoke is the result of more numerous wildfires in the northwestern United States. Smoke rises into the upper atmosphere and follows wind patterns east into the eastern part of the country. In this case, the smoke has been lifted into Canada and then sent back down southeast into our area following the upper level jet stream pattern. Remember the jet stream is the river of air high in the atmosphere separating warm and cool airmasses.

Wildfire smoke overhead often leads to hazy skies and vibrant colors at sunrise and sunset. This was the case Wednesday evening in this snapshot from our Bluffton weather camera.

The good news is the smoke is so high up that no impacts to health or wellness will be experienced. The higher concentration of smoke is also not expected to stick around very long. Look for higher concentrations of smoke to stick around in the upper atmosphere through Thursday. However, we’ll look for some improvements on Friday as winds take a more south-southwesterly turn and the jet stream changes its position.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm will keep an eye on the latest smoke conditions. For more information on the forecast, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.