FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Early Sunday morning a line of severe storms brought damaging wind gusts that approached 70 mph. These storms led to damage across the region with downed trees and power lines. However, the threat of severe weather wasn’t that high throughout the day until the storms arrived. So let’s look at how the situation evolved.

Saturday evening the Storm Prediction Center Outlook for severe storms had a portion of the area in the Marginal Risk for severe storms. This risk was generally on a line from Bryan, through Fort Wayne to Huntington, and areas to the west. A Marginal Risk is the lowest risk for severe storms, a level 1 out of 5. Under a Marginal Risk, severe storms will be very isolated with damaging winds and large hail possible, but only in a few spots. An isolated tornado can also occur but the chance is very low.

So what changed to give us a widespread line produced several severe thunderstorm warnings before the sun came up Sunday morning?

Initially, the line of storms was expected to weaken over Illinois before moving into our area. Instead, it moved into a favorable environment for severe storms.

These storms were already along a strong cold front. This provided enough lift for the storms to form in the first place. There was also an influx of moisture to the region, which helped to sustain the storms. Finally and perhaps the biggest factor was the shear, this is where winds differ with height through the atmosphere. Strong shear is a key component in severe storms and we had more than expected, which helped the line of storms maintain strength and bring us wind gusts that approached 70 miles per hour.

This was a great example of how the situation can change quickly when it comes to storms, and why it’s important to have multiple ways to get severe alerts including your weather radios and the WANE Wx App. Especially when severe weather strikes at night.