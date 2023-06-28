FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Numerous air quality alerts have already been issued over the past couple of months, due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Yet, only now, is the smoke so visible, impactful, and, even, harmful to our daily lives.

Local air quality readings have reached “Unhealthy” and “Very Unhealthy” levels and people have been advised to stay indoors, close doors/windows, and wear masks when headed out.

The reasons behind the smoke being so thick right now have to do with the location of nearby weather systems, the location of the greatest concentration of wildfires on the continent, and our local winds. Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri shows you and explains more in this story’s video and has an answer on what needs to change, and what it will happen, for our air quality to improve.