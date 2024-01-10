FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We continue to monitor a powerful weather system that will bring more rain/snow/wind to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. This system has prompted a 15 Fury Alert Day to be issued for Friday, due to the potential for heavier snow accumulation and strong winds.

However, even less than 48 hours away from the system’s arrival, uncertainty remains on the snowfall totals we’ll see from this system.

Why is this the case? This is because the precise track of the center of this big low pressure system remains unclear. A difference of as little as 50 miles in the track can make a big difference between more rain versus more snow. As of Wednesday evening, below are the projected locations for the center of the low pressure system. A more northern track would mean more rain mixes in and we see lighter snow totals, while a more southern track would mean more snow and higher snow totals.

Our snow forecast is tricky because the center of the system could track in any of these ways.

That’s one piece of uncertainty. The other is how much of the precipitation ultimately falls as snow. It is difficult to determine how quickly cold air will wrap in behind the system, no matter what precise track the system takes. This means we may see rain transition to snow faster or later Friday evening, keeping a wide range of snow totals in play.

We do have high confidence in the gusty winds and travel impacts that will accompany this system. Plan on high travel impacts Friday evening through Saturday morning as strong winds cause blowing and drifting of snow.

As of Wednesday evening, here is what we have a higher and lower confidence in regarding Friday’s system.

Meteorologist Maddi Johnson with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana share a good reminder as this system gets set to move in.

“Just remember it doesn’t take a lot of snow for there to be travel impacts. If you remember the pre-Christmas 2022 blizzard, we only had about one to three inches of snow, but there was a lot of hazardous driving conditions out there, with reduced visibilities, gusty winds, and a lot of blowing and drifting snow, even though the snow totals were very low, and that’s kind of what we’re expecting with this system and anticipating is that Friday night into Saturday…that the travel conditions are going to deteriorate rapidly and it’s going to be very dangerous to be outside because of the blowing and drifting nature of the snow in locations that do see even just very low accumulations.”

Now is a good time to get prepared for the storm, no matter how much snow falls. Have a winter weather safety kit ready, stock up on non-perishable food items, check on your neighbors, and make sure your snow shovels and snow blowers are all set to go.

Take these steps to prepare for this winter storm.

For additional winter weather safety tips, watch the video below.

We will continue to track exactly how this system evolves! Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for all the latest detailed information. Be safe!