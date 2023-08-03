WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (NWS Reports and WANE) – Views from drone imagery, taken after the early Saturday morning storms on July 29 by storm spotters, along with a ground survey by the National Weather Service, confirm that a tornado touched down in NE Whitley County and crossed into Allen County.

According to NWS analysis, “…[A] tornado touched down just west of the Eel River Golf Course south of Churubusco and tracked rapidly east/southeast crossing US 33 before dissipating in a corn field west of Chase Road. Trees were damaged on the golf course and along W County Line Road N where metal power poles were bent. The tornado then crossed the county line from Whitley County into Allen County. This tornado intensified further as it reached the Hildebrand/Frazier Road intersection with numerous trees felled and a home sustaining minor roof and siding damage. The tornado continued downstream through crop fields before hitting another residence north of US 33 with numerous large tree limbs down, tops sheared off or snapped at ground level here either side of US 33. The home sustained damage from fallen trees and limbs.”

The National Weather Service has rated it as an EF1 tornado with maximum winds to 90 mph and a maximum width of 150 yards. The time it was on the ground is estimated to be between 2:26 am – 2:29 am.