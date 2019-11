Austintown, Ohio (WANE/WKBN) Wintry conditions caused traffic issues across the state of Ohio on Tuesday.

In the northeast part of the state on I-80, more than 50 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Tuesday afternoon according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The chain reaction crash took place in whiteout conditions.

Crashes were reported elsewhere across the state with I-76 being forced to close after a crash involving multiple semis and other vehicles.