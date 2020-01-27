Where’s the snow? Snow has been hard to come by this January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This past weekend was the 42nd anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Our area experienced snowfall rates of 1 to 2″ per hour and winds gusting near 55 mph. Over the course of January 25th and 26th in 1978, 10.1″ officially fell, when it was all said and done. Jumping ahead to 2020, this last weekend we had just over an inch of snow that has left us with a very beautiful, but a light dusting around much of the area, in a January where snow has been hard to come by.

So far this month we have seen 4 days with over a trace of snow. Two of those days being just a tenth of an inch. The result is just 2.5″ for the month.

Looking back to 2000 there have been only 5 Januaries that have seen less than 3″ of snow. In fact just a few years ago in 2017 we only saw 1.3″. The lowest January amount of snow was just a Trace, back in 1900.

The most likely explanation is as simple as the mild temperatures we have seen this month, as the precipitation has been there since we are about 2 inches above average but it has mostly fallen as rain as we are nearly 8 degrees above average.

If things stand where they are now this would be the 23rd least snowy January on record, spanning back to 1897.