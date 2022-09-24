FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.

It’s been 5 months since we last had temperatures at 32° or below.



The final freezes of the spring season occurred back in April.

A freeze in Fort Wayne in late September and early October has happened many times in our weather-record keeping history. A 32° freeze is more likely to happen first, followed by a 28° freeze, considered a hard freeze, which is most likely to kill many plants for the season.

Freezes have occurred in northeast Indiana as early as late September, but there have been years where the first freeze did not occur until November.





Climatologically speaking, it would not be unusual for our first freeze of the fall to occur soon.

If you’re curious how our freeze dates compare to other parts of the country, take a look at these maps examining the median dates of the first 32° freezes and 28° freezes across the nation.



