FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.



The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that the average date of Fort Wayne’s first measurable snowfall, 0.1″ or higher, is November 14th. The average first inch is on the ground around December 2, and the average first 3″ or greater comes around December 27.

Snowflakes are rare in Fort Wayne in September, but they have happened.

Now, if we’re talking about the earliest time we’ve ever seen snow in the fall season in Fort Wayne, we have to go back to September 25, 1942, when a trace of snow was reported.

The earliest measurable snow in Fort Wayne fell on October 14, 1937 and was only 0.3″. October 19 holds a unique place in Fort Wayne snow history because it marks the earliest recorded 1″+ snowfall back in 1974 (1.4″) and, also, the first 3″+ snowfall, which fell on the date in 1989 and added up to a whopping 6.4″.

Here’s a look at the first measurable snowfall in Fort Wayne over the past 10 years:

2012 – October 30 – 0.1″

2013 – November 11 – 0.5″

2014 – November 13 – 0.3″

2015 – November 21 – 4.1″

2016 – November 19 – 0.4″

2017 – December 7 – 0.1″

2018 – November 9 – 1.1″

2019 – October 31 – 0.5″

2020 – November 22 – 0.4″

2021 – November 14 – 1.0″

