FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last November the Live Dopper 15 Fury Storm team released their official Winter Outlook. The prediction called for near-average temperatures, with near or below average snowfall.

It turned out to be fairly close to reality as the average temperature for meteorological winter turned out to be just 5 tenths of a degree above average.

As for snowfall, those numbers are well below average due to the mild December and lack of snow to start January so we had to play catchup last month.

March is the start of meteorological spring, a three-month stat-keeping season for weather from March until the end of May.

March starts off with an average temperature in the low 40s, and overnight temperatures in the mid-20s.

So we are already off to a mild start to the month. By the time May 31st rolls around our average high hits a nice 77 degrees and lows are in the mid-50s.

We gain over three and a half hours of sunlight over the next three months. While those with gardens can note that we average just over 11 inches through the spring season.

As for some spring extremes, the hottest day was not too long ago. On May 28, 2018, the high hit 98 degrees! The coldest temperature was actually on March 1st when the low fell to 10 below in 1967. The most precipitation was also somewhat recent, in 2011 18 and a half inches fell through the three months.

Currently, the Climate Prediction Center slightly favors above-average temperatures for the eastern half of the country. While the precipitation outlook heavily favors above-average precipitation through the Great Lakes Region.





You can always get the latest forecast information here and on the WANE Wx App.