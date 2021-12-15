Western Kentucky family feeling grateful after family heirlooms mostly spared by storms

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Since powerful storms hit western Kentucky last week, families have been out to clean up debris and to take stock of what they have, and what they have lost.

For the Blacklock family, that means keeping a piece of family history alive. When Chessa Blacklock’s grandmother died last year, she left the house to Chessa’s 17-year-old son, along with pictures and other precious family heirlooms- things that could never be replaced.

Chessa Blacklock says they were fortunate to keep most of the heirlooms. Despite the severe damage around the property just outside of Hartford- including uprooted trees, downed wires, a trailer strewn across an open field, and windows busted out of the home- the Blacklocks say they’re grateful to have their heirlooms and their lives.

Chessa says she doesn’t believe the tornado stayed in the area long, or she believes the damage would’ve been worse. Still, the Blacklocks say they’re appreciative of the support they and their community have received. Daniel Blacklock says they’ve turned away help so the efforts can be redirected to people more in need of help.