Weekend wintry weather brings fresh coating of snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another round of wintry weather brought a fresh coating of snow to the region yesterday.

The weather system brought anywhere from a fresh coating of snow, to up to three inches in some locations. Snowfall reports from the National Weather Service can be found here.

Roads became slick as a result of the wintry precipitation, and there are still some slippery spots on roads this morning.

The heavy, wet flakes combined with breezy winds to give local surfaces a fresh coating. This provided a great photo opportunity!