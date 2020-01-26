Weekend wintry weather brings fresh coating of snow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another round of wintry weather brought a fresh coating of snow to the region yesterday.

The weather system brought anywhere from a fresh coating of snow, to up to three inches in some locations. Snowfall reports from the National Weather Service can be found here.

Roads became slick as a result of the wintry precipitation, and there are still some slippery spots on roads this morning.

The heavy, wet flakes combined with breezy winds to give local surfaces a fresh coating. This provided a great photo opportunity!

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss