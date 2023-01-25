FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday’s winter storm brought heavy snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Multiple inches of snow fell and Fort Wayne set a new daily maximum snowfall record for January 25th.

The Fort Wayne International Airport saw 6.1 inches of snow, which eclipses the daily record for January 25th of 5.4 inches set during the Blizzard of 1978. Note this number is subject to change should the airport see more snow before midnight.

The snow we picked up helps boost our January snowfall total up to 9.2 inches, which is now slightly above where we should be for the month. Prior to Sunday’s snow, we had only seen 0.1 inches of snow this month, so this is quite the turnaround. Our total of 16.2 inches for the snow year is still below average, but much closer to average than it was.

Prior to Wednesday, the lack of snowfall was the big weather story. For some perspective, from January 1st to January 24th, both this year and last year were below average in terms of January snowfall.

For Meteorological Winter, the 5.9 inches of snow from December 1st to January 24th would have ranked as the 4th least snowy winter on record and we were running 10 inches below our winter average.

We’ll look to continue adding more snow up in the coming days and weeks. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information. We hope you enjoyed the snow!