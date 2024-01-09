FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was an active weather day across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. We saw snow early Tuesday morning quickly transition over to heavy rain. This heavy rain continued until the evening hours, bringing record-breaking precipitation to Fort Wayne.

We set a new daily record precipitation for Tuesday, January 9th. As of 9 PM, Fort Wayne had recorded 1.28 inches of precipitation (the total amount of water from rain and melted down snow). This breaks the old January 9th record of 0.75 inches set back in 1930.

Not only was the precipitation record-breaking, but it ended two notable streaks in Fort Wayne. Our stretch without an inch or more of precipitation ended at 173 days. The last time we saw a daily precipitation total of an inch or greater was all the way back on July 20th in Fort Wayne, when thunderstorms rolled through the area. This ranks as the 45th longest gap in daily one inch precipitations in the city’s history. For reference, the longest gap is over 400 days (over a year)!

We also saw our long streak without a one inch or greater snowfall come to an end, as Fort Wayne tallied two inches of snow Tuesday morning. Our last one inch or greater snow was on March 12th, which was 303 days ago. This gap ranks in a tie for the 11th longest gap between one inch snows in the city’s history. We’ll have to wait for our three inch or more snow gap to end though, as this streak now stretches to nearly 350 days…

As of 9 PM, here are the top snow reports from overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. A couple locations reached the three inch mark, while others picked up at or slightly above two inches.

Precipitation-wise, many locations picked up over one inch of rain and melted snow. This is great news, as much of the area remains in a moderate drought. These totals are accurate through 3 PM and will be updated as more stations report their numbers at the end of the day.

We also saw some gusty winds early Tuesday and more strong winds are in the forecast into the day Wednesday. We expect our gusts to end up higher than these numbers when all is said and done.

Ultimately, the transition from heavy, wet snow to all rain Tuesday morning led to plenty of slush and some ponding of water on roadways. Parking lots and secondary roads were especially slushy.

You can expect some additional snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with some slick spots from temperatures dropping. Especially be on the lookout for the slushy areas to become much more slick overnight. Winds will be strong as well. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for all the details as we track this system to exit. Be safe and careful as you’re heading out and about.