INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes hit parts of central and south-central Indiana on Saturday as a wave of severe thunderstorms swept across the state.

A Weather Service team confirmed that two EF-0 tornadoes with winds up to 84 mph touched down Saturday afternoon, one in Brown County.

The other touched down in Johnson County in the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training area, where a church steeple was blown over, several vehicles were lifted by the winds and numerous trees were damaged.

The third tornado, an EF-1 with winds of up to 110 mph, left a nearly 14-mile damage path in Shelby County. No injuries were reported.