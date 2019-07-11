Weather radios sound due to technical issue

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Service office reports that a NOAA Weather Radio alert was triggered Wednesday night that caused weather radios to sound across the region.

According to the NWS, at 5:50 pm, an audio licensing message was interrupting broadcasts.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the National Weather Service reported that the issue was resolved by its technicians.

If you own a weather radio, no further action is needed on your part. If your weather radio was set to receive alerts prior to the broadcast interruption, it continues to able to receive those alerts.