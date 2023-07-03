SHERWOOD, Ohio (WANE) – A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Defiance County in Ohio on Saturday. The tornado was confirmed after multiple reports of a funnel cloud came around two miles north of Sherwood.

This funnel cloud ended up touching down near Sherwood, Ohio.

Below is a map of where the tornado occurred in Defiance County. It happened in the center of the county.

The tornado occurred west of Defiance and north of US 24.

The tornado briefly touched down north of Sherwood around 5:42 PM Saturday. It was on the ground for 0.22 miles and had a maximum path width of 20 yards. It had a peak wind speed of 65 mph and only lasted around one minute. About two dozen slate shingles were removed from a barn. A large tree limb and several small limbs were downed by the tornado. It then tracked through a nearby cornfield and dissipated as it tracked northeast into a wooded area. It is technically defined as a landspout tornado, as it was not associated with a supercell thunderstorm. It was actually a result of rotating air at the surface. No one was injured by the tornado.

The tornado was weak and short-lived.

The tornado came before Sunday’s round of storms that produced some impressive cloud structures.

