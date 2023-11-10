FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is Saturday and we’re looking forward to honoring those who have served our country.

There are many events on the holiday Saturday. Some of the most notable events are shown below. The Veterans Day Marathon is happening at 8 AM in Columbia City, the Veterans Day Parade is at 10 AM in Huntington, and the Dedication of the Korean Monument at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine in Fort Wayne is at 11 AM.

Here are three big Veterans Day events.

The weather is looking great for these events and others on Veterans Day. As of Friday evening, we are forecasting a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The weather looks great for Veterans Day Saturday!

The weather looks great if you want to get your car washed in the morning! It is free Saturday for all veterans and active military members at Mike’s Carwash locations in northeast Indiana.

Veterans and active military can get a free car wash on Saturday at Mike’s Carwash locations.

The weather also looks wonderful for a round of golf in the afternoon! You’ll want to wear a coat though. Golf is also free Saturday for veterans and active service members at the Fort Wayne city golf courses. This includes Foster, Shoaff, and McMillen Golf Courses.

Veterans and active military can get a free round of golf at Fort Wayne city courses Saturday.

This year’s cooler than average forecast is different from the warmer day we experienced last year. Here is some Veterans Day weather history. Our record highest Veterans Day temperature was in 1927, when we climbed up to 74 degrees. The record lowest Veterans Day temperature was in 1950, when we dropped down to a cold 17 degrees. 1984 had the most precipitation, with just shy of one inch. Our snowiest Veterans Day happened just four years ago, when just shy of three inches of snow fell.

We’ve seen a wide variety of weather conditions on Veterans Day in the past.

Enjoy the nice weather and thank you to all of our veterans and active military members for your service and dedication to our country. You can check the latest forecast information by visiting our WANE Weather Page.