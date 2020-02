FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's no secret that this winter has been a mild one. During the past few weeks, sunshine has been hard to come by, but for the last couple of days, it has been out in full force, enhancing the mild trend.

That combination of a southwesterly breeze and abundant sunshine resulted in a high temperature of 59° on February 2nd. That broke the previous daily high temperature record of 58° that was back in 2016.