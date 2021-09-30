Watch: Tornado caught on camera in German city

(CBS) An eyewitness filmed the moment a tornado hit the German city of Kiel on Wednesday (September 29), leaving several injured according to local authorities.

The tornado swept through the city area at around 1800GMT on Wednesday.

In Kiel’s inner fjord, several rowers were surprised by the tornado and, according to the fire department, some were seriously injured.

According to the European Severe Weather Database, the tornado in Kiel had moderate intensity F1 on the Fujita scale. This class includes tornadoes with wind speeds between 118 and 180 kilometers per hour.