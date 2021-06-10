Watch: Time-lapse of ‘Ring of Fire’ annular solar eclipse

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) Photo journalist Ross Kinsey captured this time-lapse video of the Ring of Fire annular solar eclipse on Thursday morning.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, causing the sun to be completely blocked, this eclipse was what’s known as annular, which only occurs when the moon is in its first phase.

The new moon will be farther from Earth in its elliptical orbit and will appear smaller — too small to cover the sun completely. As a result, a bright ring of sunlight will surround the moon’s silhouette at mid-eclipse. That bright outer rim has become known as the “ring of fire.”