FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- After a mild first two months of winter, February has been a much different story.

We started the first of this month above average, and up until Monday, every day has been below average. Making us over 10 degrees below our average February temperature to date. The main reason was a stretch of 16 days spent below 32 degrees. Cold isn't something new for winter in Indiana, but it is somewhat rare for us to see that kind of prolonged cold.