(CBS Newspath) – The frozen waters of the Big Sioux River have created an ice and foam spectacle at Falls Park in South Dakota.

This comes as temperatures in Sioux Falls hovered around 12 degrees Saturday afternoon, with real-feel temperatures in the single digits.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt said water vapor from flowing water underneath parts of ice allows upward forming for columns of ice. Mundt said the process is called “capillary action” where water meets the colder air and freezes.

“As more water from the soil moves up towards the ice through capillary action, it freezes and expands, and the ice is pushed up out of the soil, forming long, fragile columns that poke out of the earth,” Mundt said.