Watch: Snow arrives in NE Indiana

Weather

by: Lydia Reuille

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Viewers and WANE 15 staff are sending in footage of Sunday’s flurry of snow.

  • A snow-covered windshield.
  • Snow is accumulating on the east side of town, near Lake and Reed.
  • Tracks from snowplows can be seen near Jefferson Pointe.
  • Carter LaMotte shows us the snowy view in Garrett. 
  • Early morning flurries.

The roads are slick, and there have already been slide offs.

You can send content of the snow to WANE 15 through the Report!t tab on wane.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss