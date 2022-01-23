Watch: Snow arrives in NE Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Viewers and WANE 15 staff are sending in footage of Sunday’s flurry of snow.

A snow-covered windshield.

Snow is accumulating on the east side of town, near Lake and Reed.

Tracks from snowplows can be seen near Jefferson Pointe.

Carter LaMotte shows us the snowy view in Garrett.

Early morning flurries.

The roads are slick, and there have already been slide offs.

You can send content of the snow to WANE 15 through the Report!t tab on wane.com.