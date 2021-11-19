Watch: Longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

The full moon was partially obscured by Earth’s shadow for a few hours Friday morning when the longest “almost total” lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years graced the western skies.

Up to 99% of the moon slipped into Earth’s shadow when the event reached its peak early Friday, at which point the celestial body will appear to turn red, NASA reported.

Clocking in at just over 3 hours and 28 minutes, this partial lunar eclipse was the longest of the century and the lengthiest since 1440, according to NASA records. Looking toward the future, there won’t be a longer one until 2669.