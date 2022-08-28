CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS) – NASA says they are investigating after lightning struck a tower on the Artemis launch pad Saturday afternoon.

It happened on one of the Pad 39B lightning towers shortly after 1:00 p.m.

“It looks like it was a low-magnitude strike. It has the potential to have crossed the threshold. But the teams are looking on, as you can imagine, a lightning strike, there are a lot of nuanced parts of the lightning strike analysis that you have to do so they’re working through that now and I’m sure they’ll get an answer out here this afternoon,” said Jim Free, Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development.