Watch: House swept away in floodwaters in Turkey

Weather

by: CBS Newspath

A house was swept away in floodwaters in Arhavi, Turkey on Thursday (7/22). Local media reports no one was hurt in this incident. Authorities told Reuters that more than 200 people have been evacuated because of flooding in the area.

