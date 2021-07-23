Watch: House swept away in floodwaters in Turkey

A house was swept away in floodwaters in Arhavi, Turkey on Thursday (7/22). Local media reports no one was hurt in this incident. Authorities told Reuters that more than 200 people have been evacuated because of flooding in the area.
