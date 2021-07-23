Watch: House swept away in floodwaters in Turkey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A man arrested in the killing of a woman outside a home in a northeast-side neighborhood last year has pleaded guilty.

Martrell S. Weaver pleaded guilty to a charge of Murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Amanda L. Hoglund just after 5 p.m. June 24, 2020, in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive, in the Kingston Park neighborhood near the intersection of North Coliseum and East State boulevards.