PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) - Many are mourning the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. Mercedes was found dead in a wooded area Wednesday following a lengthy search and statewide Silver Alert.

Saturday evening a vigil was held for the baby girl. The girl's grandmother tells WSBT she's distraught and heartbroken about what happened to her granddaughter, but thankful for the support from the community.