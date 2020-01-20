Watch: Giant dust storm in Australia

Major dust storms have engulfed towns in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Amateur video showed a dust storm rolling into a settlement near Molong on Sunday.

Much of the dust is top soil from farms.

Wildfires have devastated parts of several Australian states this summer, and recent heavy rains have caused flash flooding in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

The fires have claimed at least 28 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres).

Authorities have warned the fire danger will escalate this week in both states with rising temperatures and drier conditions.