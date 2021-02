Bitterly cold air is on its way into our area. Rain will begin between 2 and 4 pm then change to snow between 6 and 8 pm making for tricky travel conditions this evening. Winds will increase by tonight gusting up to 30 mph as overnight temperatures fall into the teens. Most areas around Fort Wayne will see around 1" of snow through midnight with 1-2" of snow in areas north of Fort Wayne and 2-4" possible near the Michigan border. There's also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 4 pm today through 10 am Friday for Steuben and LaGrange counties.

Friday temperatures will be in around 20 early in the day, then fall into the teens by late afternoon. Winds will be even more of a problem with gusts up to 40 mph during the day. The winds will begin to diminish by Friday evening.