Watch: Family rescued from island off South Carolina

A Coast Guard air crew in South Carolina rescued a family that became stranded on Otter Island along the U.S. state’s coast on Wednesday, after their boat drifted off the beach due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

A man, his wife and daughter, and three cousins were hoisted into a helicopter and taken to Charleston Executive Airport in good health Wednesday night, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The storm has been moving up the U.S. East Coast. Elsa’s winds strengthened Thursday to 50 mph, as the storm dropped heavy rains on parts of North Carolina and Virginia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update. Elsa was passing over the eastern mid-Atlantic states on Thursday night and was expected to move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect along the coast from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Thursday night, with about 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity from Virginia to Massachusetts, according to the website poweroutages.us.