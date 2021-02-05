WATCH: DNR shares tips for staying safe while on the ice

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Outdoor wintertime activities can be a lot of fun, but they can also be dangerous.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they’ve already saved six people who fell into ice this year alone.

WANE 15 Videographer Jeremy Magers caught up with the DNR for tips on how you can stay safe while on the ice:

Make sure ice is at least four inches thick to support a person and six inches thick for a four wheeler or snow mobile

Wear a life jacket or personal flotation device if venturing out onto ice

Keep a rope bag available to to throw to someone who falls through

Have ice rescue picks on your person and readily accessible

Wear ice cleats for more traction

Never assume that any ice is safe ice

Let someone know you’re going out on the ice – don’t go out alone

For more safety tips for ice fishing, visit the DNR’s website.