Watch: Dashcam video of crash in icy conditions in Texas

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO CREDIT: Schulenburg Police Department

SCHULENBURG, Texas (CBS) Police officers responded to a crash in Schulenburg, Texas on February 13 when a second vehicle drove over ice and hit their patrol car in a scene caught on video.

The initial crash was on a frontage road off an interstate. A vehicle on the interstate hit an icy patch on an overpass and rolled down the embankment towards the officers.

Footage released by the Schulenburg Police Department shows one of the individuals run from the scene as the officer pulls the other person into his patrol car.

