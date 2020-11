After a stable, stagnant airmass in place this afternoon, look for us to get enough motion in the atmosphere for the clouds to thin and leave us tonight. Conditions get cold with evening temps in the 30s and 40s, falling into the 20s come early morning.

Sunshine is likely to be a common sight the next couple of days, thanks to high pressure influencing our weather. Highs will be around 50 tomorrow and in the mid-40s on Friday.

Saturday's temps will be in the mid-40s, too, and they'll come along with a chance of both rain and snow showers as our next disturbance moves by. Sunday, we're warmer, with highs near 60, and our precip chance calls for only rain showers, primarily in the morning.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cold.Low: 27°Winds: NW 1-5 mph