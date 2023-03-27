(CORCORAN, Calif. (CBS) Three people and a dog were rescued from atop their vehicle in Corcoran, California, on Sunday, March 26, after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said they ignored road closure signs and got stuck in floodwater.

Drone footage from the sheriff’s office shows the people on the roof of their partially submerged car. They were spotted by a sheriff’s office plane and rescued by deputies and the Tulare County Fire Department’s water rescue team, the sheriff’s office said.

Several evacuation orders were in place for Tulare County, according to Cal Fire’s Tulare Unit.