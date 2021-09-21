Was the abnormal September heat the last of summer temps?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Summer had quite the last gasp over the weekend with above-average temperatures and humidity. The temperatures were those that we would experience in the middle of summer meaning it was fairly uncommon to see that prolonged heat in the middle of September.

The week of September 13th through the 19th our average temperature was 73 degrees which was 8.2 degrees above average and ranked as the 9th warmest during that stretch. What was really impressive during those 7 days were our high temperatures. The average high during last week was 86.4 degrees, a whole is 10 degrees above average and is the 4th warmest for that range.

The warmest was back in 1955 with highs nearly averaging 89 degrees between the 13th and 19th. The most recent similar stretch was in 2018 with an average high of 85.4 degrees.

It wasn’t just a hot week, it was also a very dry one in fact until yesterday’s rain we went 11 straight days at FWA without rainfall. So this rain to start this week will go a long way to closing the deficit we built up.

Hopefully, you were able to get out and enjoy the abnormally warm temperatures of last week for the end of summer. If you didn’t well there is a bit of hope for another day or so in the 80s in the coming weeks.

Looking back at trends since 2000 Our average last day in the 80s is October 4th, and we average 2 days in October at 80 degrees or higher. The latest was back in 2016 on October 17th. There is even better news for those who enjoy summer temperatures, every year since 2013 has had at least one October day in the 80s so the odds are in your favor.

If you want to be a bit greedy with temperatures above 85 degrees, our average last day at or above that mark is September 17th, so while that date has passed we have already seen temperatures exceed that over the weekend.

Finally going one step further when it comes to 90 degree days, those have only happened twice in October in Fort Wayne recorded history, 1898 and 1951.