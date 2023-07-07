FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The weather is great to open up the 2023 Three Rivers Festival! We’re enjoying a dry day with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures right around where we should be for this time of the year.

These temperatures are warmer compared to our high temperatures on the past two opening days of the festival when we were in the 70s. In fact, last year was our coolest in the past ten opening days! We’ve had some warm days before though to start off the festival. We saw highs in the 80s four times out of the past ten festival opening days and we even climbed into the 90s in 2012! Note there was no festival in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past ten TRF opening days have brought a variety of temperatures.

Here’s a look at which of the past ten TRF opening days have featured rainfall. We’ve only had measurable rainfall twice, once in 2022 and the other in 2017. 2016 also had a trace of rainfall. Focusing on 2017 though, an inch of rain fell that day, which certainly had an impact on operations that day. The trend though has been a dry one overall. Note again there was no Three Rivers Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2017 was the rainiest TRF opening day in the past ten.

We’ve had our share of rainy weather in the past during other festival days as well. Last year, rain poured down on the second Friday of the festival. Thunderstorms and lightning have also delayed events and concerts in the past. Rain and storms can be especially difficult to vendors since they come to this festival to make money and support themselves. Shutting down their operations or the lack of foot traffic can lead to a loss of revenue.

Ultimately, you want to be aware of the forecast at all times if you’re attending the Three Rivers Festival. You may want to have umbrellas and ponchos on standby for the Three Rivers Festival Parade Saturday morning. Stay tuned to our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information. Enjoy Fort Wayne’s July tradition!