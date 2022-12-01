FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November 2022 is in the books and it was another busy month in the weather department. The month can best be described as a winter sandwich between mild fall weather.

The month started off very warm, but that changed in a big way by the middle of the month, as arctic air settled in and snowfall added up across the area. However, if you liked warmer November days, they returned once again to conclude the month. Five days in the 70s highlighted the beginning of the month, including a 75 degree high temperature on November 4th. The middle of the month cold stretch reached a peak on November 20th, when we saw a high temperature of only 28 degrees and a low temperature of 13 degrees.

As far as precipitation is concerned, we ended the month below average by over an inch. The month was the 36st driest November on record, which is unfortunate news for the drought that remains in place across the area. However, the 1.24 inches of rain we saw on November 27th did lead to some improvements. We’ll hope to see some more substantial precipitation in December.

In the snowfall department, we saw quite a bit in the middle of the month when the cold air settled in. November 2022 will go down as the 39th snowiest November on record and the snowiest since 2019. We picked up 3.5 inches of snow, which was 1.6 inches above average. The most snow fell on the 12th, which was one of five days where measurable snowfall was recorded.

It was also a windy month, which is not all that unusual for this time of the year. Large weather systems that generate big differences in pressure create windy conditions and we had several of them in November. Our windiest day in Fort Wayne was November 5th, when we saw a 58 mph wind gust; this is as strong as a severe thunderstorm! We also ended the month with a peak wind gust of 47 mph. There were also nine total days with gusts in the 30 mph range.

As we turn the calendar to December, we are now in Meteorological Winter. Remember, meteorologists divide the seasons into three month blocks for record keeping purposes.

What can we normally expect in December? We normally see our high temperatures drop into the 30s and our low temperatures fall farther through the 20s. We average just under two and a half inches of precipitation and just over seven and a half inches of snow…our third snowiest month behind February and January.

In store for this December looks to be below average temperatures and drier conditions, according to the Climate Prediction Center. However, the chances for both of these scenarios to play out are not particularly high, but current upper level patterns support this scenario. Colder than average temperatures at month’s end would be a change from November, but unfortunately the continuation of dry weather would be more of the same. We’ll hope this drier than average pattern shifts as Meteorological Winter goes on.

We hope you enjoy the variety of weather conditions that December always seems to bring! To check the latest forecast, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.