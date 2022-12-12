FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before December even arrived, Fort Wayne had picked up more than 4″ of snow and some surrounding areas had seen even more. At the end of November, we were already 2.4″ inches above average to date, which had many of you wondering, “Could this be a sign of what’s to come for winter?”

Our snow tally for the 2022-23 snow year (July ’22-June ’23) started to add up quickly with accumulating snowfall in both October and November.

What we know is that winter ’22 into ’23 is another La Niña winter. When we have La Niña, the warmer waters off the western coast of South America are pushed westward by stronger than typical trade winds and the cool water below comes to the surface. The appearance of this colder water occurs, in tandem, with a weather pattern across our part of the globe developing that supports the polar jet stream dipping into our region to bring cold air nearby and, also, supports winter storm systems tracking right by us. This doesn’t always mean more snow, but it does lend itself to higher amounts of moisture from rain, snow, and ice combined than what’s common in an average Fort Wayne winter.

When the warm Pacific waters off the western coast of South America are blown westward by stronger than typical trade winds, the La Niña pattern can get underway.

The cooler water that was underneath the warmer water that was blown eastward rises to the ocean surface.

The difference in temperatures from the cold pool of water off the western coast of South America compared to the warmer pocket of water to the west occurs in tandem with a jet stream pattern that sends colder air into our region and can drive multiple winter storm systems to track by close to us and increase our precipitation chances.

What’s interesting is that this is our 3rd La Niña winter in a row.

This is rare and has only happened 2 other times on record: the winters from 1973 through 1976 and 1998 through 2001. Now this is certainly a fun fact, but it doesn’t necessarily mean much, because every La Niña is not the same.

Just take a look comparing our past 2 winters:

Demonstrating that La Niña winters can produce different conditions year-to-year, average daily temps were similar between winter ’20-’21 and ’21-’22, but significantly different precipitation amounts and snow totals resulted.

Total precipitation was 4.71” over winter ’20-’21, but over 8” in Winter ’21-’22.

Even, though winter ’21-’22 had much more total precipitation, it had far less snow at only 23.2” as compared to the 35.8” from ’20-’21.

The average temperature across both seasons was pretty similar and pretty close to average. During winter ’20-21, it was 28.3°. and slightly higher in ’21-’22 at 28.9°. Fort Wayne’s winter average daily temperature is 28.9°. The average daily temperature is calculated by averaging each day’s high and low temperatures.



So, where does the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team stand on the winter ahead?

We believe the traditional La Niña pattern will continue to play out, causing our temperatures to lean near average, or be colder than average, but not be far above average.

While we will have some warmer than average days this winter, we’re unlikely to end up with a winter that has above average daily temperatures overall.

For snow and total precipitation, the traditional La Niña pattern gives us an increased likelihood of more systems tracking by to increase our totals. So, we predict near-to-above average snow totals and above average total precipitation amounts.

While a lower than average snow total cannot be completely ruled out this snow year, our La Niña pattern supports us picking up snow totals near or above our 33.6″ average yearly snow total.

With La Niña likely to set up a pattern that allows a number of winter storm systems to track into our area, the odds are that we’ll end up with total precipitation across December, January, and February ending up above average.

Now, although the overall pattern leads the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm to make this forecast, we don’t have the same level of confidence that things won’t change, as we might have in an El Niño year, when the pattern is often much less variable. Know that we’re keeping a close eye on our winter weather and we’ll update you, if we see changes to the expected pattern.

Due to the higher variability of La Niña winters, there is a chance this winter will play out differently than the current projections.

Our winter temperature and precipitation averages and annual snow averages were updated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 2021. New data is cycled in every 10 years to produce more accurate average values.

These values represent average conditions for Fort Wayne. The temperature and precipitation values are for December, January, and February. The snowfall value is the annual snowfall average.

The most recent time temperatures dropped below 0° in Fort Wayne was just last winter. Fort Wayne does not always drop below 0° in the winter season.