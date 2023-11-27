FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another winter season is upon us. You may remember we got the hint it was coming back on Halloween when the first snowflakes of the snow year were spotted in Fort Wayne and many surrounding areas. Those early snowflakes had many of you wondering, “Will we have a rough winter ahead of us?”

Well, your Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team has done the research and here’s what we see…

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team Official Winter Outlook for Winter ’23-’24

Winter ‘23 to ‘24 is an El Niño winter. El Niño occurs when the Pacific Ocean waters west of South America are warmer than average for 5 consecutive, overlapping 3-month periods. WANE 15 Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri says, “We’ve already achieved the minimum El Niño threshold with the zone of Pacific water registering warmer than average starting back in the April-May-June period and continuing since then. The most recent period, prior to announcing our outlook, was August-September-October and the water temperature was 1.5°C above average. At this level, this is a moderate-to-strong El Niño.”

Some computer models suggest that the El Niño pattern will become even stronger, with water temps increasing even more, as we get into the winter months. In fact, WANE 15 Meteorologist Nathan Gidley, through his research, that included data from the Climate Prediction Center, tells us, “It is looking likely a strong El Niño event will persist into the winter… There is even a 3 in 10 chance of a ‘historically strong’ event that rivals 2015-16 and 1997-98 (seasonal average ≥ 2.0°C)”.

When the water temps are observed to be above average, meteorologists have noted the jet stream flows take on certain patterns and tend to produce certain effects in our part of the country.

In a typical El Niño winter, the Pacific Jet Stream often keeps most of the moisture-rich winter storms tracking through the southern part of the United States. The position of the Polar Jet Stream keeps the coldest air north of us and allows much of the northern half of the country to experience conditions that may not be as icy cold as in other winters.

“Due to the overall El Niño pattern, it leads me to say that we will mostly likely have a below average snowfall/precipitation season. Now, I don’t think this will exclude us from seeing a large snowstorm that could take our precip from below average to near average, or possibly even above average,” reports WANE 15 Meteorologist Camryn Leatherman.

With a higher strength El Niño this winter season, you may ask, “Will that push our temps even farther above average and produce even less snow, ice, and rain?” According to Chris Roller, meteorologist at the Northern Indiana National Weather Service Office, there is no such correlation.

The perspective Roller shares is an important one to remember. The entire winter is likely to be less snowy and warmer than average, but northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio still can have some really snowy moments, or even short, intense cold snaps, too.

Let’s look at what’s happened in past El Niño years to see how the numbers shake down:

Through our research, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team has identified three similar El Niño winter seasons, which give us insight into what could happen this time around.

They are the winters of 2015-16, 1997-1998, and 1972-1973,

2015-16 and 1997-98 are our most recent strong El Niños. 1972-73 is, perhaps, most similar because it’s an El Niño winter that followed a La Niña winter, which is exactly what’s happening this year.

In ’72-73 the temperatures were just slightly above average. For 97-98, we were 5.5° above average and 2015-16 we were 4.9° above average.

“Based on the strong El Niño pattern, temperatures, based on past data, indicate that

they will be above average this winter,” according to WANE 15 Meteorologist Greg Shoup.

El Niño years often feature above average daily average temperatures across December, January, and February.

In the snow world, our current average is 33.6″ over the snow season.

Comparable El Niño years have each recorded below average snowfall amounts. However, the amount below average has varied significantly over the years.

The ‘15-‘16 snow year was 13.5″ below average for snow. ‘97-‘98 was nearly 20” below average.

The ‘72-‘73 season was different – only 3 tenths of an inch below our current average of 33.6”. This happened, mainly, as a result of two snowy March days, where more than a foot of snow fell, making up for a below average December, January, and February. This emphasizes the point that, if we get one or two big snowstorms, they can boost our snow totals, even though most of the rest of the season won’t be very snowy.

As winter unfolds, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team is tracking it for you. Download the WANE Weather App for our video forecasts and to follow winter storms on WANE Interactive Radar.