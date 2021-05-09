WANE 15 viewers share their snowy Mother’s Day in Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some Northeast Indiana residents are sharing their photos and video of snow showers in their area this Mother’s Day.

Bruce of Garrett sent a video of Sunday morning flurries around 9:30 a.m.

Robin of LaGrange County shows how his truck is powdered with snow.

Terry of Kendallville sent a photo of his driveway as snow covered his vehicle and surrounding vegetation.

April of Auburn shows how the snow peppered her backyard.

Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk says that Sunday will be a soaker. The rain will continue to fall heavily throughout Mother’s Day. For his full report, click here.

