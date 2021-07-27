WANE 15 launches 15 Fury Alert Days to keep you safe in severe weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to keep you and your family safe and aware of dangerous weather conditions WANE 15 and the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team have launched 15 Fury Alert Days. These days are a new way to highlight when the weather has the potential to be the most impactful to your daily life, the safety of your family and property.

15 Fury Alert Days will be issued year-round, covering severe storms in the summer and major snowstorms in the winter, and everything in between including oppressive heat and flooding rain. The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team constantly monitors weather models ahead of weather events and when these models start to line up and show the potential for significant impacts to life or property, a 15 Fury Alert Day will be issued.

When a 15 Fury Alert Day is in effect, WANE 15 will notify you with posts on social media, our WANE News and WANE Wx Apps, along with announcements on WANE-TV throughout the day.

It’s important to note that not all severe storms will meet the threshold of a 15 Fury Alert Day and that not all 15 Fury Alert Days are guaranteed to have severe impacts. The goal is to make sure you and your family are aware of the potential for widespread severe weather impacts so that you can prepare and plan accordingly.